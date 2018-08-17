City recycling centre closed by fire is open again
- Credit: Archant
A recycling centre that closed after a fire has re-opened to the public.
Mile Cross recycling centre is back in business, three weeks after the fire at its Swanton Road site on July 25, forcing locals to use other centres.
The centre re-opened at 9am on Friday, August 17 and will be operating its normal summer hours of 9am-7.30pm, seven days a week.
Norfolk County Council has thanked people for their patience while work to reopen the site was underway.
The clean-up involved removing water and debris left behind by the fire, a deep clean, and repairs.
You may also want to watch:
A few replacement roof panels are expected to be fitted in due course, and without any need to close the site.
Norfolk's network of 20 recycling centres are free to use, and will take items such as sofas, white goods like fridges and freezers, and free standing furniture.
To find nearby recycling centres visit: www.norfolk.gov.uk/recycling
Most Read
- 1 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
- 2 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
- 3 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
- 4 Man taken to hospital as crash closes junction for more than three hours
- 5 Snow falls in Norfolk less than a day after glorious sunshine
- 6 Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk
- 7 Richardson's £1.3m investment plans set to benefit whole of Hemsby
- 8 Men caught on camera 'encircling and harassing' a young seal
- 9 'We're lost without him' - Family's tribute to teen hit-and-run cyclist
- 10 'Direct action' planned to remove eyesore caravan