City recycling centre closed by fire is open again

Published: 9:17 AM August 17, 2018 Updated: 11:33 AM October 10, 2020

A recycling centre that closed after a fire has re-opened to the public.

The Mile Cross Recycling Centre. PHOTO: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service - Credit: Archant

Mile Cross recycling centre is back in business, three weeks after the fire at its Swanton Road site on July 25, forcing locals to use other centres.

The centre re-opened at 9am on Friday, August 17 and will be operating its normal summer hours of 9am-7.30pm, seven days a week.

Norfolk County Council has thanked people for their patience while work to reopen the site was underway.

The clean-up involved removing water and debris left behind by the fire, a deep clean, and repairs.

A few replacement roof panels are expected to be fitted in due course, and without any need to close the site.

Norfolk's network of 20 recycling centres are free to use, and will take items such as sofas, white goods like fridges and freezers, and free standing furniture.

To find nearby recycling centres visit: www.norfolk.gov.uk/recycling