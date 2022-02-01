Councillor who used 'disrespectful' term must undergo ethics training

A councillor who used an expletive to refer to a fellow council member must undergo ethics training, a panel has ruled.

A three-strong panel of councillors met in King’s Lynn on Tuesday to discuss the incident, which involved independent member Mike Howland using the offensive term as a reference to Conservative Shimit Patel.

Mr Patel is himself the subject of another council enquiry - which has been paused to allow the police to establish whether a crime has taken place.

The press and public were excluded from most of Tuesday's hearing, on the grounds that the discussion related to “any action taken or to be taken in connection with the prevention, investigation or prosecution of crime”.

But the hearing’s conclusion was announced publicly, with panel chair Lesley Bambridge reading out the following statement: “A hearing panel of the standards committee has today considered a code of conduct complaint against councillor Michael Howland and can confirm the decision as follows.

“The decision: that councillor Howland did breach the code of conduct.

“The reasons are: the panel is in no doubt that a communication to another borough councillor was written and sent by councillor Howland, which has been seen and read by other councillors."

Conservative borough councillor Shimit Patel was elected in 2019 and represents Downham Old Town ward. - Credit: The Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk

Ms Bambridge said Mr Howland had in a text message used an expletive to refer to councillor Patel, which "was intended to be a disrespectful term".

She said: “On the question of whether the code of conduct was engaged, the panel accepts the submissions made that the text message was sent by one elected member to another, with reference to council business, and therefore councillor Howland was acting in the capacity of a member, and the code of conduct is engaged.

“Whilst the panel understands why councillor Patel may have perceived the term used to have racial connotations, the panel does not consider that councillor Howland intended it to have racial connotations.

“The panel considers that councillor Howland failed to engage with this complaints process in a transparent and accountable way.

She added that the sanctions would require Mr Howland to undergo training in ethics and standards.

Mr Howland, who was not present at the hearing, said he had not yet been made aware of the full details of the decision, and was therefore unable to comment.

Mr Patel said he had no comment.