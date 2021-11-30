News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Norfolk Labour website tells people not to vote for party

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 4:04 PM November 30, 2021
The Mid Norfolk Labour Party website instructs people not to vote Labour

A screengrab of the Mid Norfolk Labour Party website, which is currently instructing people not to vote Labour - Credit: Mid Norfolk Labour Party

A Norfolk constituency Labour party says it is powerless to amend its website, which has been telling people not to vote Labour for several days.

A disgruntled former party member, who used to manage the site, has edited the homepage of midnorfolklabour.com to criticise the party and its leader Keir Starmer.

Because they do not have the necessary log-ins to edit the site, current members of the local party are not able to remove the message.

The site now reads: “THIS SITE LIKE THE REST OF LABOUR IS NOT WORKING ANYMORE.

“VOTE GREEN PARTY THE LABOUR PARTY UNDER STARMER IS FINISHED - he lied to get elected leader and backtracking (sic) on all the pledges he gave at the time. He can’t be trusted any more than Johnson can.”

Michael Rosen, chair of the mid-Norfolk Labour party said: “This site is currently under the control of somebody who’s not a member of the Labour party anymore. 

Michael Rosen has been chosen by the Labour Party to run for Police and Crime Commissioner of Norfol

Mid Norfolk Labour Party Chair Michael Rosen - Credit: Archant

“We are working to get this [domain] name back in the control of the Labour party. We will be setting up our own mid-Norfolk Labour party site once we’ve done that. What we don’t want is two sites that confuse people.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk college named best secondary school in the UK
  2. 2 Long-awaited plans for A47 roundabout revamps revealed
  3. 3 Man arrested after passenger dies in Old Buckenham crash
  1. 4 ‘This was our worst nightmare’: Locals shock after man dies in crash
  2. 5 Norwich man sentenced to life imprisonment after murder conviction
  3. 6 Shocking footage appears to show £100m Marham jet crashing off carrier
  4. 7 Man charged with drink driving after crash at police station
  5. 8 Police hunting for Norwich man wanted for three weeks
  6. 9 Plumber's plan for 'enormous' garage in his back garden rejected
  7. 10 Manchester City owner eyes Norfolk horse racing enterprise

“We’ll have to see what happens with this particular domain - we can’t get control because the former member concerned owns it.”

He said the former member was one among “a number of people” who have recently chosen to leave the party. 

Mr Rosen said he had become aware of the website’s message “last week”.

“It hasn’t been that long, as far as we know,” he added. 

The constituency party has made contact with the regional party to discuss further steps. 

Mr Rosen said he “absolutely” wanted to state his disagreement with the message on the website.

“We actually think that Labour’s on a really positive trajectory,” he said. 

He added that Keir Starmer had not backtracked on his pledges and nor was it fair to say that he lied. 

He also stressed that the site was no longer the official website. 

The local party is standing a candidate, Paul Siegert, in a Breckland council by-election in Hermitage ward, on Thursday of this week. 

Dereham News
Attleborough News
Wymondham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Covi

Video

Face masks to be compulsory in shops and public transport, PM announces

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Broadland Business Park. Picture: Mike Page

Hopes rekindled for new £20m railway station

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk could see a snowy March.

Snow starts to fall in Norfolk - but will it last?

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Flooding at the Day Boat Hire in Potter Heigham caused by high waters from the River Thurne. Picture

Flood alerts issued for parts of Norfolk due to stormy conditions

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon