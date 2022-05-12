News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former Thetford mayor resigns as councillor

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 2:42 PM May 12, 2022
Councillor Mark Robinson, pictured during his time as Mayor of Thetford in 2021. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A former Thetford mayor has announced his resignation as a councillor, citing "personal reasons" and potentially triggering two by-elections.

In a statement, outgoing Conservative councillor Mark Robinson said: "After 11 years serving the community as both a town and district councillor, I have made the difficult decision to stand down for personal reasons. 

"Over that time, I'm proud to have been part of a team that continues to deliver for Thetford and the wider area. 

"Immediately, three projects spring to mind: bringing a fantastic cinema to the town, the lighting and street furniture on Butten Island, and of course the recent refurbishment of Elm House.

"Thank you to all who've reached out these past few days, and the kindness shown is appreciated."

Mr Robinson had represented the town's Boudica ward on both Thetford Town Council and Breckland Council. From 2020-21, he served as Thetford's mayor. 

A by-election is expected to be held in his district seat, and a further by-election will be held in his town seat if ten of the ward's residents request one. 

Breckland Council
Thetford News

