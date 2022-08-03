News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man fined after abandoning car on grass verge for several months

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:48 PM August 3, 2022
A man who abandoned his car on a grass verge for several months has been fined.

The car, which did not hold the relevant tax or MOT certificate and was in a state of disrepair, was left in a residential area of Attleborough.

With no sight of an owner, it was reported to Breckland Council.

The council's environmental enforcement team then investigated the issue and instructed the registered keeper to have the vehicle removed.

The owner did not act within the given time frame and was given a £200 fine under the Refuse Disposal Amenity Act 1978.

The vehicle was later removed.

Ian Sherwood, executive member for waste, environmental health, licensing and sustainability, said: “Abandoned vehicles are a blight on our communities and local environment and is not something we will tolerate.

"I’d like to thank the public for bringing this case to our attention and I’m pleased that our enforcement team has taken the appropriate action for the good of local residents.”

