New leader for Greens at Norwich City Council
The opposition Green group at Norwich City Council has elected a new leader.
Lucy Galvin has succeeded Sandra Bogelein as the leader of the 10-strong group.
Mrs Galvin, who represents Nelson ward, said one of her priorities was to work to get more transparency and accountability at City Hall.
She said: "I want to see citizens being part of decision making, with information shared and trust built.
"I will work to increase equality of opportunity across our city, especially to those whose voices are not heard.
“My linked and urgent priority is to push the administration hard to enable us to reduce the amount of carbon we send up into the air as a city.
"Following the failure of COP26 to make enough progress, it falls to local councils to take action right now."
Ms Bogelein will serve as deputy leader.