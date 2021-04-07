Still time to have your say on town's future as bypass plans go in

Published: 12:38 PM April 7, 2021

Residents are being invited to have their say on the future of Long Stratton - Credit: Sonya Duncan

There is still time for people to comment on development in their town which is set to take place over the next 15 years.

Residents are being invited to have their say on the draft of the Long Stratton Neighbourhood Plan (LSNP), which also covers part of the nearby parish of Tharston and Hapton.

Residents are being invited to have their say on the future of Long Stratton - Credit: Archant

The consultation is open to anyone who lives in the area until 5pm on Thursday, May 6.

LSNP will ultimately help shape the town's future until 2036, including the prospective development of more than 1,800 homes and the creation of an eagerly-anticipated bypass.

Alison Thomas, district councillor for Long Stratton, said: "It’s fantastic that, following all the hard work of the Long Stratton community steering group, we have reached the point where we have a fully drafted plan.

You may also want to watch:

"We can now invite everyone in the community to take a look and share their thoughts on the policies.

"It’s really important that residents have their say so that the neighbourhood plan, once finalised and adopted, is something everyone in Long Stratton can support."

Alison Thomas, district councillor for Long Stratton - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

The current consultation comes five years after the Long Stratton Area Action Plan (AAP) - part of South Norfolk Council's own local plan for the district - was adopted.

The AAP provided framework for the delivery of more than 1,800 homes which, in turn, would necessitate the creation of a new primary school and pre-school.

Meanwhile, the A140 bypass, campaigned for over several decades, could come courtesy of plans submitted by developers Norfolk Homes Ltd and Norfolk Land Ltd.

The LSNP is a localised tool designed to represent the local community, giving them a chance to influence the future of the area and thus ensure any development has a positive impact.

Campaigners have called for a Long Stratton bypass over several decades - Credit: Archant © 2007

Residents have one final chance to comment on the plan before it is assessed by an independent examiner.

If approved by the council, the vision for Long Stratton must be voted for at referendum before being officially adopted.

To find out more about the neighbourhood plan or participate in the consultation, visit the South Norfolk Council website.

Anyone unable to access documents online can call the council on 01508 533805.