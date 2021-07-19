News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Referendum for 2,000 home housebuilding plan

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:47 PM July 19, 2021   
Long Stratton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Long Stratton. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Plans for where almost 2,000 homes in South Norfolk could go will go to a referendum later this year.

The Long Stratton Neighbourhood Plan (LNSP), which also covers Tharston and Hapton, was approved by South Norfolk Council's cabinet on Monday.

The LSNP will shape the town's future until 2036 and includes prospective development for more than 1,800 homes and the creation of an eagerly-anticipated bypass. 

Alison Thomas, councillor for Long Stratton Town, said a huge amount of work had gone into the plans, thanking everyone involved.

The plans are expected to go out to a referendum for final public approval sometime in September, but an exact date has yet to be set.

You may also want to watch:

The LSNP is a localised tool designed to represent the local community, giving them a chance to influence the future of the area and thus ensure any development has a positive impact.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk schools close early for summer as Covid strikes
  2. 2 Major road closed in two places after crashes
  3. 3 Man in 40s dies from Covid at Norfolk hospital
  1. 4 RAF base warns of increased Apache helicopter flying activity
  2. 5 Call for action at troubled hotel as couple find woman in room at 5am
  3. 6 Best pub in Norfolk named by National Pub and Bar Awards
  4. 7 Two Norfolk schools picked for 'world class' rebuilds
  5. 8 The countries you can fly to England from with no quarantine
  6. 9 Family of man who died at quarry plead with people not to swim
  7. 10 Frustration over 'impassable' paths in suburb as hedges get out of hand
Long Stratton News
South Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency crews were spotted in The Avenues, at the junction with Colman Road in Norwich, on Saturday morning.

Norfolk Police | Updated

City road blocked off to treat man suffering medical episode

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Simon Gilbert-Barnham, principal at Ormiston Venture Academy, with pupils

What are the outstanding Norfolk high schools?

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The Range on the Longwater Industrial Estate Photo: James Bass Copy: EN 100 MAG For: EN 100 MAG

New branch of The Range set for city outskirts

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Tributes have been paid to Jake van Poortvliet, who captained the men's side at  Holt Rugby Football Club.

'A zest for life' - Tributes to popular rugby player, 44

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus