Referendum for 2,000 home housebuilding plan

Published: 6:47 PM July 19, 2021

Plans for where almost 2,000 homes in South Norfolk could go will go to a referendum later this year.

The Long Stratton Neighbourhood Plan (LNSP), which also covers Tharston and Hapton, was approved by South Norfolk Council's cabinet on Monday.

The LSNP will shape the town's future until 2036 and includes prospective development for more than 1,800 homes and the creation of an eagerly-anticipated bypass.

Alison Thomas, councillor for Long Stratton Town, said a huge amount of work had gone into the plans, thanking everyone involved.

The plans are expected to go out to a referendum for final public approval sometime in September, but an exact date has yet to be set.

The LSNP is a localised tool designed to represent the local community, giving them a chance to influence the future of the area and thus ensure any development has a positive impact.