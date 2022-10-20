News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Liz Truss deserves credit for resignation, says Norfolk Tory grandee

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 4:22 PM October 20, 2022
Baroness Gillian Shephard.

Baroness Gillian Shephard, who served as Conservative MP for South West Norfolk from 1987-2005.

Liz Truss deserves credit for resigning as prime minister, according to a Tory party grandee who used to hold her Norfolk seat.

Baroness Shephard was MP for South West Norfolk - the constituency now held by Ms Truss - from 1987 to 2005.

The Conservative peer, who had a pivotal role in the government cabinet under John Major, said: "Elizabeth has done the right thing and she should be credited for that.

"She recognised that she had to go and has taken a personally difficult decision to do so.

"I think she should be very much credited for that. She gave it her all, but it hasn't worked."

Prime Minister, Liz Truss with her husband Hugh O'Leary

Liz Truss with her husband Hugh O'Leary, as she makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street announcing her resignation as prime minister

Another former Norfolk Conservative MP - Keith Simpson - said Ms Truss' economic policy had been "for the birds" and she had been right to quit.

He said: "It was the right that she went. I never supported Boris Johnson and I never supported Liz. I just felt her economic policy was for the birds.

"Norfolk has now had the longest-serving prime minister [Robert Walpole, in the 18th century] and the shortest-serving.

"You have to wonder what will now happen to other Norfolk MPs - Chloe Smith and Brandon Lewis - in the cabinet because whoever is the new leader and prime minister is going to want a reshuffle."

Broadland MP Keith Simpson

Former Norfolk MP Keith Simpson

Former Mid-Norfolk and Broadland MP Mr Simpson said the "ideal situation" for his party would be for one candidate to emerge, acceptable to the majority of MPs. But he conceded that would not be easy.

He said: "There are so many divisions within the Conservative Party. You have the libertarian right, personified by Suella Braverman, who might get quite a lot of support within the party, but might not get that support from the wider electorate."

But Mr Simpson said, despite the calls from opposition parties, what is not needed is a general election.

He said: "Stepping back from being party political, I think we cannot have a general election at the moment.

"Jeremy Hunt has got to come up with a plan and there are difficult decisions needed on public expenditure.

"I think to have a general election at this point would be irresponsible."

