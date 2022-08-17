New day nursery coming to vacant community hall

A new city nursery centre is to open in a community hall after an earlier business closed its doors during the pandemic.

St Paul's Community Hall, in Magdalen Road, closed in December 2020 after an Ofsted report raised concerns with the Little People's Montessori Nursery located there.

But now a planning application by Little Squirrels Play Forest to reopen the site has been approved by Norwich City Council.

The hall will be used as a new day nursery.

Inside the former church hall. - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Suzie Squirrell-Hughes, the business owner, said: "We are really excited to work with the broader community and to support more children.

"We are so passionate about working with younger age ranges - it's a real privilege, especially when children have been so affected by the pandemic."

Little Squirrels Play Forest - Credit: Supplied

Little Squirrels already runs nurseries in Norfolk, including in Norwich's Castle Mall and in Great Yarmouth.

The company is described as following a "curiosity approach" with children given freedom and independence while skills are learnt through play and experience.

Mrs Squirrell-Hughes said she has not set an opening date for the new site, with lease agreements and Ofsted licences required first, but she hoped it would be in the next few months.

She added: "We are really looking forward to joining the community and welcoming more children to our Little Squirrels family."

A planning statement to the council prepared by Alan Irvine of Leathes Prior Solicitors said: "The new nursery will provide a much-needed service to the community and will provide employment opportunities."

Little Squirrels Play Forest - Credit: Supplied

The former nursery previously located in the hall, Little People's Montessori Nursery, was issued with a 10-point plan of improvements needed by January 2021 by Ofsted. But it decided to close down instead.

The building - which has a distinctive tower - was used as a community hall until 2003 when it became used as a children's day nursery.

It was designed by local architect JP Chaplin who built several modern church buildings in the area.

His new build replaced a derelict wooden mission hall dating from the 1890s which was proving too expensive to repair.

Anyone who would like more information about Little Squirrels can email enquiries@little-squirrels.com.