Objections to Lidl's bid to extend car park
- Credit: Google
A parish council is against plans for a coastal supermarket to extend its car park.
Lidl wants to increase the number of spaces at its store on the A149 at Heacham, near Hunstanton, from 123 to 168.
In planning papers, it states: "The additional extra car parking is required to ensure that the store provides sufficient car parking for its customers and also to minimise the risk of off-spill parking on the local highway network surrounding the store."
But Heacham Parish Council is against the plan.
It says in its objection: "We do not think the car park is not designed very well, with drivers currently using three routes to the exit.
"Adding another section to the south we can see confusion and possible minor accidents occurring at the proposed entrance on the left behind the electrical box if drivers take the shorter route to the exit."
A neighbour has also objected. Matthew McGinn writes: "As the owner of the home parallel to the Lidl store, we strongly object to Lidl further increasing noise pollution to our home."
A decision is expected later this year.