Review of newsagents licence delayed
- Credit: George Thompson, LDRS
A meeting to decide if a city newsagents' licence should be changed has been temporarily delayed because its boss had been away.
Trading Standards was seeking a review of the condition under which Field's News in London Street, Norwich can operate.
However, the meeting on Monday was adjourned when Imran Mohammed, the licensee, asked for a delay.
He argued he had been unaware of the review until late last week, having been away in India for several weeks.
The exact reason for the review was not disclosed, with Norwich City Council saying it would reveal information related to the "prevention, investigation or prosecution of a crime".
A council spokeswoman would only confirm the review was related to the sale of age-restricted products, including alcohol.
The licensing committee agreed to move the hearing to August 25.
Mr Mohammed said this meant he would be able to bring legal support with him.