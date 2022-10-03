Call for supervised tooth brushing to be introduced in Norfolk schools

A call has been made for a scheme where children in Norfolk schools are supervised over brushing their teeth - to prevent tooth decay. - Credit: PA

A call has been made for tooth brushing sessions to be introduced in schools to combat dental decay in children.

Findings from a national Public Health England survey of five-year-olds revealed a quarter of them had experienced tooth decay, having on average three or four teeth affected.

In some parts of the UK, health bosses have experimented with organising supervised tooth brushing sessions in schools - and a county councillor has said such as scheme should be introduced in Norfolk.

Liberal Democrat county councillor Lucy Shires - Credit: Archant

Lucy Shires, Liberal Democrat councillor for North Walsham East, highlighted how a scheme in Calderdale, in Yorkshire, had helped improve the oral health of children.

In that project, children aged between three to five in 19 schools took part in supervised tooth brushing during the school day.

The scheme cost about £4 per child in the first year of the scheme and £2 the next year, with a small cost for training of school and early years staff who supervised the sessions.

A review of the scheme suggested it was making a difference to the oral health of children.

Miss Shires said: “Targeted childhood settings such as nursery and school settings can provide a suitable supportive environment for children to take part in a supervised tooth brushing programme, teaching them to brush their teeth from a young age and encouraging support for home brushing.

"We know that things are so bad in Norfolk that people are having to pull out their own teeth. Are parents having to pull out their own children’s teeth? How can that be right?

"Evidence from school brushing sessions that have been tried elsewhere in the country, such as in Calderdale, show that it is a relatively cheap scheme for a local authority to run that can have enormous life long health benefits for children and saves long term financial costs in the NHS.”

The call comes as people across Norfolk struggle to access NHS dental care.

At a meeting of Norfolk County Council's Conservative-controlled cabinet today, Miss Shires will ask if the council will bring back school dentistry.

The county council has not commented, other than to say the question will be answered at the meeting.

The Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care System also failed to respond to a request for comment on the suggestion by Miss Shires.