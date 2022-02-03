Fruit vouchers, pay and empty shops: How Levelling Up could change Norfolk

The government's Levelling Up White Paper has been published. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Long-awaited details on the government's 'Levelling Up' policy were finally revealed this week, with the publication of a White Paper on the subject.

Norfolk gets a mention ten times in the document - with the invitation to bid for a county devolution deal the big ticket item.

But there are other elements of the government's flagship strategy, announced by secretary of state Michael Gove, which will - or could - have an impact in the county.

However, critics have slammed the strategy as being aspirational, without money to back it up.

Levelling up secretary Michael Gove. - Credit: Neil Perry

Education

The naming of Norfolk as an 'Education Investment Area' is one of few announcements in the paper specific to the county.

Norfolk and Suffolk have been made Education Investment Areas. - Credit: PA

One of the 12 Levelling Up 'missions' is to increase primary school children reaching expected standards in reading, writing and maths.

Norfolk and Suffolk are identified among 55 'cold spots' where school outcomes are the weakest.

The government says they will get targeted investment, support and action to "help children from all backgrounds and areas to succeed at the very highest levels".

While no specific pot of money for Norfolk has been announced, the Department for Education will offer retention payments to help schools keep the best teachers.

Areas will also be prioritised for new specialist sixth-form free schools.

Shops

King's Lynn, North Norfolk and East Suffolk are among 68 new areas to be helped by the High Streets Task Force.

King's Lynn has been named as a place to benefit from the High Streets Task Force. - Credit: Ian Burt

Great Yarmouth had previously been included in the scheme.

The new areas will be invited to put forward a high street or centre to be visited by experts this summer to work towards improvements.

Councils will also get powers to make landlords of empty shops fill them if left vacant for too long.

Earnings

Another of the 12 'missions' is to increase pay, employment and productivity in every part of the UK.

Norfolk was selected in the White Paper as an example of how some areas lag behind near neighbours.

It states: "In the East of England median weekly pay in South Cambridge and St Albans is nearly double that of Norfolk."

Health

Vouchers for fresh fruit and vegetables could be prescribed by GPs to keep people healthier. - Credit: PA

Vouchers for fresh fruit and vegetables could be prescribed by GPs through a pilot scheme called Community Eatwell.

The government has yet to confirm where it would take place, but it would aim to help people suffering, or at risk of, diet-related illness or food insecurity.