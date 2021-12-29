Last chance to have say over Norfolk council tax hike

The clock is ticking for people to have their say on a 2.99pc council tax hike. - Credit: Archant

The clock is ticking for people to let Norfolk County Council know what they think of a plan to hike council tax bills by nearly 3pc next year.

The Conservative-controlled cabinet at County Hall announced last month it intended to up its share of the council tax by 2.99pc in 2022/23 - which would add about £44 to the annual bill for a Band D home.

It comes at a time when householders are already facing soaring energy bills and cost of living increases.

Norfolk County Council is not proposing putting council tax up by the maximum amount possible without needing a referendum.

The council's proposal is a 1.99pc general council tax increase and a further 1pc increase (on the total council tax bill) ringfenced for adult social care, deferred from last year.

It comes as the council looks to set its budget, which includes £31m of savings, of which £24.5m would need to be made in 2022/23.

Simon George, the council's finance director, had said the council should consult over increasing council tax by the maximum amount allowable by the government, which would be 3.99pc in 2022/23.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk County Council

However, Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council had previously said: "Constantly putting the council tax up, in common with other taxes, doesn't sit well with us from a political point of view, or with our residents, and we have a duty to support them in the best way we can."

He has been calling for fairer funding for local councils from the government.

So, councillors went against Mr George's advice to consult on the maximum possible and instead proposed consultation on the 2.99pc increase.

The public has been asked to give its views on the budget and the proposed council tax hike, with consultation ending on Thursday, December 30. It is at www.norfolk.citizenspace.com

The council will set its new budget on Monday, February 21 next year.

Council tax bills are made up of portions which go to County Hall, district, borough, city, town and parish councils, plus the police and crime commissioner.

The likely bill increase comes amid warnings from think tank the Resolution Foundation that millions of families are facing a “cost-of-living catastrophe” due to soaring energy bills and rising taxes.