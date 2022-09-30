Redevelopment of brutalist UEA teaching block approved

The Grade-II listed 'Lasdun Wall' will be stripped back and rebuilt - Credit: Eastern Daily Press, Archant

Plans to strip back and redevelop one of Norfolk's foremost brutalist architectural features has been given approval despite concerns from two heritage bodies.

The University of East Anglia has been given the go-ahead to redevelop the Grade-II listed 'Lasdun Wall' teaching block.

This will see the structure stripped back to its original concrete frame and rebuilt with two five-storey extensions.

Representatives for the university warned that if the work wasn't approved there could be "catastrophic failure" and the building could become unusable.

Ahead of Thursday's City Hall planning meeting two heritage groups - Historic England and the 20th Century Society - raised concerns that redevelopment could harm the historic structure.

But councillors dismissed this, saying the rebuild was needed for the university and the city.

Liberal Democrat Judith Lubbock said: "This is an exciting new phase for the UEA, creating a new building while retaining the historic fabric of the old one.

"The public benefits outweigh any harm."

It was unanimously approved.