Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Lack of councillors forces County Hall meeting to be cancelled

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 4:51 PM June 15, 2022
Norfolk County Council's County Hall headquarters

Norfolk County Council's Martineau Lane headquarters - Credit: Mike Page

A council meeting had to be cancelled - because the only councillors allowed to chair it were not able to attend.

The Norfolk Parking Partnership Joint Committee - made up of councillors from Norfolk County Council and other district councillors - was due to meet at County Hall on Wednesday (June 15).

But the committee's Conservative chairman Martin Wilby, county council cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, plus his substitute - fellow county councillor Andrew Jamieson - were unable to attend due to what the council described as unforeseen circumstances.

The committee's terms of reference state only county councillors can chair the meeting, so with both unavailable the meeting was scrapped, with other councillors informed in advance.

But, because the agenda had already been published, council officers had to open the meeting and announce it had to be cancelled because no councillors were present.

The committee was one of two which was surrounded by controversy earlier this where when it emerged that councillors were not allowed to make decisions, although they did not realise it at the time.

Committee members were only able to make recommendations, with the final power of approval in the hands of the chairman of the committees.

