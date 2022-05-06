Labour retains city council majority despite election upset

Labour's Matt Packer, the cabinet member for health and wellbeing, lost his city council seat to the Greens - Credit: Matt Packer

Labour retains overall control of the city council, in a day that saw a massive electoral upset for the incumbent administration.

The Labour group's numbers were dented by the loss of Sewell to the Greens, following the Norwich City Council election on Thursday.

Thirteen of the 39 seats on the city council were up for grabs - one in each ward.

Following the count at St Andrew's Hall, the political make-up of the city council is Labour (25), Greens (11) and Liberal Democrats (three).

The only seat to change hands was Sewell, which went from Labour to the Greens as Alex Catt claimed success with a majority of 398.

Labour will be feeling the loss of the seat, which was previously held by Matt Packer, the cabinet member for health and wellbeing.

The administration will now be looking to its ranks for a replacement.

Norwich City Council is the only local authority in Norfolk which will have local elections in 2022.




