Labour puts house building at forefront of city election manifesto
- Credit: Norwich City Council Labour Group
A pledge to build hundreds more council homes forms a key plank of Labour's manifesto for next month's Norwich City Council elections.
Voters in Norwich will go to the polls on Thursday, May 5 and Labour, which currently controls City Hall, has launched its manifesto for those elections.
Labour currently has 26 seats, the Greens have 10 and the Liberal Democrats three, with a third of the 39 seats up for election.
Labour candidates and councillors launched their manifesto, titled Our Norwich, Fair for All – A Manifesto for the Many not the Few, on Saturday (April 2).
The group launched it at Wild Apple Close in Bowthorpe, where the council has built Passivhaus council homes and where 52 new council homes are to be constructed.
Labour says its manifesto commits the council to building hundreds of environmentally friendly council homes, action to protect private renters and significant investment in Norwich.
They pledge action to tackle crime, anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping through new CCTV, alley-gates, and communal door entry systems.
Alan Waters, the council's Labour leader said: "Every election is a choice.
"Our city has felt the impact of 12 long years of Tory government where we’ve seen support for vital services shredded and the recent impact of the pandemic and cost of living crisis heap pressure upon city people.
"In contrast, Norwich Labour has the vision and policies to build a better future for all, with a bold, hopeful, and achievable offer of positive change.
"This manifesto is about putting the people of our city first – fighting for jobs, sustainable growth, new council housing and taking every step possible to make Norwich a safer, cleaner, fairer place to live."
He said a vote for Labour in Norwich was a vote for a "fairer and positive alternative".
While city voters will go to the polls on May 5, the count will not be taking place until the following day, with results expected in the late afternoon.