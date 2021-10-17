News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Olympic athlete Kriss Akabusi to launch project for Norfolk young people

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 9:15 AM October 17, 2021   
Kriss Akabusi

Kriss Akabusi. - Credit: The Akabusi Company

Olympic medallist Kriss Akabusi MBE will launch a project to help young people who have been in care to get into work and education.

Project Mackenzie will provide the group of 20 young people, aged between 16 and 19, who are either in care or who are now moving beyond care, with a tailormade four-week programme to develop their skills and support them into employment or education.

The initiative will be delivered in partnership between Norfolk County Council’s Virtual School for Children in Care and Previously in Care and The Akabusi Company.

Former athlete Mr Akabusi, who will launch the scheme on Monday (October 18), said: "I’m delighted to be working in partnership with The Virtual School for Children in Care to bring Project Mackenzie to Norfolk.

"The young people who take part in the project will have the opportunity to meet with local employers and have access to expert training across a variety of areas.

You may also want to watch:

"It’s wonderful to see businesses come together to inspire and invest in the next generation."

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Norfolk
  2. 2 Hundreds more trees on route of Norwich NDR have died
  3. 3 BBC Autumnwatch returns to Norfolk for another season
  1. 4 950-home bid takes step forward after £7m developer contribution agreed
  2. 5 'I remember shutting down' - Singer on cancer diagnosis at Norfolk hospital
  3. 6 Couple fined £400 for digging up 8,000 Norfolk bluebells
  4. 7 What might happen to former Debenhams store in city centre?
  5. 8 Ford and Jaguar crash in second incident near village in same night
  6. 9 Road closed after crash involving car and two tractors
  7. 10 Woman left 'penniless' while waiting five weeks for first pension payment
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Harper, a new boutique hotel in the former home of Langham Glass on the north Norfolk coast.

Two Norfolk hotels named among the best in the country

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Police described the crash on Lynn Road as "very serious".

Norfolk Live

12 police vehicles called to 'very serious' crash in west Norfolk

Sean Galea-Pace

person
The road is expected to be closed for some time.

Norfolk Live

Man dies following crash between tractor and car

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The A146 south of Norwich has been closed

Pedestrian dies following collision with a bus on A146

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon