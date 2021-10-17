Olympic athlete Kriss Akabusi to launch project for Norfolk young people
Olympic medallist Kriss Akabusi MBE will launch a project to help young people who have been in care to get into work and education.
Project Mackenzie will provide the group of 20 young people, aged between 16 and 19, who are either in care or who are now moving beyond care, with a tailormade four-week programme to develop their skills and support them into employment or education.
The initiative will be delivered in partnership between Norfolk County Council’s Virtual School for Children in Care and Previously in Care and The Akabusi Company.
Former athlete Mr Akabusi, who will launch the scheme on Monday (October 18), said: "I’m delighted to be working in partnership with The Virtual School for Children in Care to bring Project Mackenzie to Norfolk.
"The young people who take part in the project will have the opportunity to meet with local employers and have access to expert training across a variety of areas.
"It’s wonderful to see businesses come together to inspire and invest in the next generation."
