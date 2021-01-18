Stunt kites, drones and remote controlled aircraft face ban from town park

Published: 4:02 PM January 18, 2021 Updated: 4:04 PM January 18, 2021

North Walsham Town Council is set to ban stunt and traction kites from the town's memorial park. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

A town park is set to ban certain types of kites as it looks to rescind byelaws set out in 1949.

The ban would see stunt kites, a faster version of a traditional kite, and traction kites, used to pull skateboards, banned from North Walsham Memorial Park, however children would still be welcome to fly toy kites.

North Walsham Town Council fears the professional kites could "cause danger or give reasonable annoyance" to other park users.

A stunt kite, which North Walsham Town Council is hoping to ban from the town's memorial park. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

New rules will also see drones, remote control model aircraft and metal detectors banned.

The council sent out a byelaw survey to residents with between 78pc and 96pc of respondents in favour of banning the kites, however only 87 out of a possible 6,000 surveys were returned and the council does not intend to re-run the survey.

Replies were said to include "controversial comments" about the prohibited use of kites.

A council spokesperson said: "The potential kite ban is aimed at large traction and stunt kites and certainly not kids recreational kites, we are looking into how best to differentiate between these.

"Large kites move very fast and can seriously injure someone on ground. They should only really be used in open spaces such as deserted beaches, the park is rarely empty enough for safe use there.

"The reason for the survey is because we are looking to rescind the old 1949 park byelaws and legalise new ones."

The outdated byelaws were set out over 70 years ago when the park was first donated to the town and include rules forbidding the public from setting foot on the grass.

New laws will see these rules repealed whilst rules around missiles, public performances and excessive noise will be introduced.

Lighting and throwing fireworks will be banned along with the throwing of any other object which is likely to cause injury.

Unauthorised performances in the park will also be banned and anyone who makes loud noise after being asked to stop could be made to leave the area.

The full list of new byelaws can be viewed here alongside the existing 1949 byelaws.

