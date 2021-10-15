Council to debate 'standing up to discrimination'
- Credit: Ian Burt
King’s Lynn & West Norfolk council will hold “an informed debate” on discrimination in the borough, it has been decided.
At a Thursday council meeting, independent councillor Alexandra Kemp put forward a motion for the council to “stand up to discrimination in all its forms, call out hate speech and work towards community cohesion.”
Seconding the motion was independent councillor Jo Rust, who has co-organised marches to reclaim the streets for women, following the murders of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa.
Conservative council leader Stuart Dark proposed however that the motion be discussed in a full debate after a report on the topic has been produced by officers, which was seconded by Ms Kemp.
Mr Dark said: “We need to look at what our policies are, what are the requirements of us, and review those.
“A detailed paper from officers with input from councillors along the way is the best way to do that, it’s the right way to do that.”
