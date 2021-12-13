Allegation against councillor to be discussed in private meeting

The standards committee will hold the discussion in private. - Credit: IAN BURT

An investigation concerning an allegation against a West Norfolk borough councillor will be discussed at a private meeting this week.

The councillor's identity, and the nature of the allegation, has not been made public at this stage.

The public and press will not be allowed to hear the discussion, because it contains information which can be kept private according to the law.

At the meeting, councillors will be provided with several documents, including the members’ code of conduct, a report by the monitoring officer, an investigator’s report and a councillor’s witness statement.

They will also be provided with copies of pre-hearing questions put to the councillor against whom the allegation has been made, along with responses from them, and a document outlining the procedure for a hearing.

The meeting will be held at 2pm on Wednesday in King's Lynn.