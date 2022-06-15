Green light for town's football club to host concerts

The Walks has won permission to host four live entertainment events per year. - Credit: IAN BURT

Permission has been granted for King’s Lynn Town FC to host live concerts at its ground - with the club’s chairman saying he would be keen for ACDC to play the stadium.

Stephen Cleeve said the band would be his dream booking to play at the Walks, which thanks to West Norfolk Borough Council’s approval, will now be allowed to host four entertainment events per year.

Speaking before the council’s planning committee on Wednesday, June 15, Mr Cleeve said the club needed to find new sources of revenue.

“The club is an important focal point for the community, but to play at this level attracts huge costs.

“Travel costs alone for this season are £75,000. The pitch is going to cost us at least £50,000 and our wage bill will be well over £600,000.”

He said the events would bring wider economic benefits to Lynn and that the club would take care to ensure any negative impacts on neighbours were minimised.

The committee voted by 17 votes in favour, with just one abstention.

King's Lynn Town FC club chairman Stephen Cleeve - Credit: Ian Burt

Speaking afterwards, Mr Cleeve said he was “very pleased with the support that the council gave us” and that the outcome was “very good news”.

He said the first live performances could take place as soon as May or June 2023.

Asked for his dream booking, Mr Cleeve said: “For me, I’d like ACDC. I don’t think I’d get them, but you never know. That’s my favourite band.

“They’re due for a tour, and next year could be the time for them to do it.

“When these bands do warm ups, they normally do a smaller venue. I don’t think we’ve got a chance of getting them, but if we had a chance, I’d certainly like to get them.”

At one point in the meeting, independent councillor Sandra Squire referred to a recent controversy, in which Mr Cleeve had said online that Labour councillor Christine Hudson was “trying to stop the club in its tracks” by referring the matter to the council’s planning committee.

He shared Ms Hudson's publicly available contact details online and encouraged people to contact her to show their support for the plan.

“Inciting harassment of councillors is wholly unacceptable,” Ms Squire told the meeting.

Mr Cleeve said he had not incited the harassment of anyone and that he was trying to ensure a range of views was heard.