Pedestrian plan for Lynn's South Gate in multi-million funding bid

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 6:00 AM June 30, 2022
An indicative concept drawing showing how the new Southgates area could look. The final design has not yet been agreed. 

An indicative concept drawing showing how the new Southgates area could look. The final design has not yet been agreed.

The road running through King's Lynn's 15th-century South Gate could soon be reserved for pedestrians, as plans to replace a nearby roundabout are accelerated.

An early concept drawing for the project - which would see the creation a new system of junctions in place of the existing roundabout -  shows a new road snaking around the gate to allow vehicles continued access to the town centre.

The South Gate in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

The South Gate in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

The county council has selected the scheme as the best potential project in the whole of Norfolk for the transport strand of the government’s ‘Levelling Up’ fund.

But they have emphasised that the plans are still at an early stage and are subject to further changes. 

A county council officer told a Thursday (June 23) meeting of West Norfolk Borough Council’s regeneration and development panel: “As we all know, it’s an unwelcoming and intensely vehicle-dominated entry point into King’s Lynn.

“It’s got a poor safety record and it’s not a good environment for vulnerable road users…

Light trails created by traffic on the South Gates roundabout in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Light trails created by traffic on the South Gates roundabout in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

“We think there’s a real opportunity here to be able to focus on building communities, enhancing opportunities around regeneration and improving the outcomes for people in terms of activity and health.”

A second officer suggested the 1950s-era Ford garage, just south of the gateway, could be “demolished and cleared to enable a better layout of the site, particularly to provide an enhanced setting for the South Gate, because at the moment it is at quite close proximity”.

The 'ford' lettering on the side of a listed building on London Road, close to the South Gate in Kin

The 'ford' lettering on the side of a listed building on London Road, close to the South Gate in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

But she stressed that decisions about what buildings to keep or remove from the area had not yet been made. 

And at a Friday cabinet meeting of West Norfolk council, a third county officer also addressed concerns previously raised by independent councillor Alexandra Kemp that the project could create a “spaghetti junction” requiring flyovers.

The local election count at the Corn Exchange in King's Lynn. Cllr Alexandra Kemp was elected to the

Independent borough and county councillor Alexandra Kemp

“The indicative drawings assume street level roads, supported by traffic signalling,” he said. 

“Clearly there’s a lot of work that’s got to be done on the detailed design and I think it’s probably reasonable to say that there isn’t enough money in the pot to build a flyover on this particular part of the road.” 

The project’s exact cost has not yet been detailed, but a report states it is “likely to total less than £30m”. The county council is hoping 90pc of the cost will be paid by the government. 

