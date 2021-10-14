Published: 6:00 AM October 14, 2021

The design for new play equipment at the West Lynn Community Centre - Credit: Playdale Playgrounds Ltd

King’s Lynn youngsters are set to enjoy improvements to three play areas across the town, after the borough council allocated £50,000 to a regeneration programme.

At the Queen Elizabeth play area, off Queen Elizabeth Avenue, in Gaywood, a new set of swings will be installed, including a “team swing” capable of carrying multiple children.

Across the Great River Ouse meanwhile, a new slide and mini-orbiter will be put up at the West Lynn Community Centre.

Across town at the South Lynn community centre, a new slide, spinner, set of swings and “rockin rider” on a spring are waiting to be installed.

The design for the improved play area at South Lynn Community Centre. - Credit: Playdale Playgrounds Ltd

The update on the improvements, which are due for completion by late November, was given at the latest meeting of the borough council’s King’s Lynn area consultative committee on September 27.

At that meeting, Labour councillor Francis Bone said people had suggested to him that gym-style equipment for adult use in The Walks park could be “ideally situated”.

Labour councillor Francis Bone - Credit: Chris Bishop

John Greenhalgh, an assistant director at the council, said he would ask NHS representatives to speak to the committee about schemes to improve fitness in the town.

“You probably know, through Covid, some of the infection rates were quite high in this area, particularly early on, and I think the CCG [Clinical Commissioning Group], particularly in the recovery phase, want to look at improving the fitness and health of our population,” said Mr Greenhalgh.

Conservative councillor Lesley Bambridge said a previous attempt by the council at an outdoor exercise area had produced an “awful” result.

Conservative councillor Lesley Bambridge - Credit: IAN BURT

“We wanted one of those outdoor exercise areas once before, but we got the awful parkour instead, which is only used by very few people,” said Ms Bambridge.

“It’s very ugly for The Walks and it’s used more as somewhere for students to sit on and leave all their rubbish behind during the day - so I think that’s a really good idea.”

Michele Drewery, another assistant director, said new benches would be bought for each of the play areas as part of the enhancements, helping to ensure the equipment is freed up for proper use.