Observation tower planned to spruce up town's waterfront

Plans are under way for a major new landmark to be built on King’s Lynn’s historic waterfront, as a part of a multi-million pound package of improvements to the area.

An observation tower at the end of the town’s South Quay is the most eye-catching proposal among a raft of suggested upgrades to the town’s riverside district.

Concept drawings of the tower, produced by a council-commissioned architect, show how a large, four-sided structure with promontories at the top level jutting out of at least three of those sides.

The idea has been put forward by the borough council as part of a business case to refurbish the waterfront - and the authority plans to fund the improvements using money from Lynn’s £25m Town Deal pot.

A concept drawing of how the South Quay would look, with the observation tower visible in the background - Credit: Graeme Massie Architects

The business case also includes a plan to refurbish the grade-1 listed Custom House so that it includes a passenger lift between the ground floor and the second floor, along with landscaping changes to encourage more pop-up businesses around it.

A few other proposals for the riverfront, discussed at earlier stages of the project, have been removed from it due to their cost.

The observation tower would go up on land between Devil's Alley and the Millfleet, at the South Quay in King's Lynn - Credit: Google

They include a plan to create a floating pool in the Outer Purfleet, a multi-use covered area in King’s Staithe Square and the permanent closure of the square to traffic.

The council is set to keep those proposals as “priority projects” to be pursued outside the Town Deal.

Business cases have also been prepared for Town Deal cash to be used to improve active travel in Lynn and to create a new community hub in the former Argos building in the Vancouver Quarter.

The active travel plans include proposals to create so-called ‘active travel hubs’ at the Nar Ouse Enterprise Zone and at the Baker Lane car park in the town centre. Each would include electric vehicle charging and cycling storage, electric cycle charging, lockers and other facilities.

A concept drawing of the improved area around the Custom House in King's Lynn - Credit: Graeme Massie Architects

The three business cases are set to be discussed by councillors at a meeting of the authority’s regeneration and development panel on Thursday, September 22.

Among other projects across Lynn, the council also plans to use the Town Deal money to refurbish the St George’s Guildhall and make it a global destination for Shakespeare fans.

Renowned as Britain’s oldest working theatre, Shakespeare himself is thought to have performed there in 1593.