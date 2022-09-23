Heritage fears could stop tower's planning permission

A concept drawing of how the South Quay would look, with the observation tower visible in the background - Credit: Graeme Massie Architects

A proposed observation tower on King’s Lynn’s waterfront could fail to gain planning permission due to heritage-related concerns, councillors have been warned.

The tower is currently being proposed as part of a package of improvements to the town’s riverside district, along with upgrades to the area around the Custom House, King’s Staithe Square and the South Quay.

A concept drawing of the improved area around the Custom House in King's Lynn - Credit: Graeme Massie Architects

But at a Thursday meeting of West Norfolk Borough Council’s regeneration and development panel, an officer admitted to members that the tower concept had “caused a bit of controversy”.

A concept drawing of the proposed observation tower in King's Lynn - Credit: Graham Massie Architects

He explained that the idea had stemmed from the fact “there is a bit of a tower theme, architecturally, along the quay front”, with Clifton House and the town’s Conservancy Board tower both listed as examples.

But he later warned: “There’s a high concentration of listed buildings, it’s in two different conservation areas, and some of the planning stuff might be a bit tricky.

“So I’m not too sure whether we’ll get the tower through the planning process."

The observation tower would go up on land between Devil's Alley and the Millfleet, at the South Quay in King's Lynn - Credit: Google

The details of the tower’s use are still to be decided, he added.

“It could be generally open, and people could go up and down it as they please.

“But then you’d need to put safety features around it to make sure nobody throws themselves off the top or falls off it accidentally.

“Or it becomes more of a commercial activity which fits in with some of the activities on the quay front, so it wouldn’t be open to the public all the time.”

Conservative councillor Peter Gidney said the tower seemed “bonkers” to him, and that a ferris wheel structure could potentially be more suitable, because people could enter and exit from it more easily.

The panel’s Conservative chair, Judith Collingham, said she was also “not a fan” of the idea.

Conservative councillor Judith Collingham - Credit: Chris Bishop

But independent councillor Chris Morley said he was all in favour of the project, and pointed to the success of Bristol’s Clifton Observatory and London’s Shard in attracting tourists.

In a tongue-in-cheek question, Labour councillor Ben Jones asked whether the council had considered designing the structure in the style of the Eye of Sauron from Lord of the Rings.

The officer replied: “I think somebody had actually mentioned that at the consultation event we did with the residents, but these are design ideas.

“We’ve got to go through the detailed design and we can shape things.”