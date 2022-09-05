Controversial library scheme branded 'concrete slum'

The former Argos building in the Vancouver Centre in King's Lynn has been identified as the preferred site for the proposed multi-user community hub. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Controversial plans to create a new 'community hub' to replace a library have been defended by council leaders - but a critic has branded the new site a 'concrete slum'.

Norfolk County Council plans to spend £12.4m on the new hub in a former Argos store which is part of the Vancouver Quarter shopping centre in King's Lynn.

The county council is looking to acquire the freehold interest on the property from West Norfolk Council for £425,000.

The borough council has a lease with Vancouver General Partner Ltd, which is in administration.

The scheme, which will include a community centre and new library, would replace the current London Road site - the Carnegie building.

Almost £7.5m of the £12.4m cost is coming from the King's Lynn Towns Deal funding, but the county council is funding the rest.

At a meeting of the Conservative-controlled county council's cabinet on Monday (September 5), county and district independent councillor Alexandra Kemp raised concerns about the project.

She highlighted how the county council's own report states: "[Legal advice organisation] Nplaw is acting for Norfolk County Council in the acquisition and is undertaking the usual due diligence to protect the council's position.

"The vendor is in administration and being managed by receivers, who do not know the property well.

"As such, they have been unable to answer many of the standard legal enquiries, and this does create some additional risk for NCC."

Miss Kemp said that put the council at risk of buying a property "in an area of abnormal ground conditions" and challenged the council over its process.

But Greg Peck, the council's cabinet member for commercial services and asset management, said her question was misleading, as the report's papers also states the purchase was "not considered to create a material risk".

Mr Peck said: "NCC are seeking to retain the building’s sub and super structure, demolishing the exterior façade and therefore will not be undertaking ground works."

Following the meeting, Miss Kemp said: "This concrete structure was built at the same time as the crumbling Queen Elizabeth Hospital. We can be sure its lifespan won’t outlast the Carnegie Library. How can it be fit for purpose?

"Norfolk County Council wants to rehouse our historic iconic library into a concrete slum."