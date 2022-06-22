Heritage project helped highlight King's Lynn's rich history

Children from St Martha’s Catholic Primary School in King’s Lynn learned about the town’s history by recreating some of its buildings using recycled materials - Credit: West Norfolk council

A five-year project has helped highlight a town's heritage and seen two historic buildings listed for posterity.

The Heritage Action Zone saw new research into areas of King's Lynn including Chapel Street, Common Staithe Quay and the Southgates.

Tony Calladine, East of England regional director for Historic England, said: “It’s wonderful to see how, over the past five years, the Heritage Action Zone has brought King’s Lynn’s remarkable history to life for people who visit and live in the historic town.

"The historic information that’s been discovered, and made accessible to everyone, will help to celebrate King’s Lynn’s unique character and guide the town’s future development."

Chapel Street car park was once a busy part of the medieval town and sits between the Tuesday Market Place and the Chapel of St Nicholas. The area retained its medieval character until the 1970s and some timber-framed buildings survived into the 20th century.

Common Staithe Quay, in King's Lynn, where an archaeological dig is set to be carried out - Credit: Chris Bishop

New research also showed how the now quiet area of Common Staithe Quay was, 400 years ago, an important and bustling quay on the River Ouse, full of merchants and sailors. The Common Staithe is also the site of King's Lynn's long-closed Victorian swimming baths, one of the earliest surviving examples in the country.

The fascinating and changing history of the Southgates area was also explored in detail in the research.

The former Lloyds Bank, which has been Grade II listed - Credit: Historic England

Two buildings were listed at Grade II - one of England’s earliest reinforced concrete buildings at 33-39 St James Street, presently the premises for Kwik Fit, and the former Lloyd's Bank at Tuesday Market Place, described as "a striking building of refined architectural character and presence".

The Kwik Fit garage in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

Richard Blunt, West Norfolk council's cabinet member for development, said: “The King’s Lynn Heritage Action Zone has produced some really interesting research documents, protected important buildings through a review of listed buildings and worked with lots of local schoolchildren to help them better understand their local heritage.”

Around 10,000 young people learned about Lynn's heritage through arts and cultural activities. Students from the College of West Anglia, Historic England and the council co-produced a film telling the story of Chapel Street.

A Chapel Street History Film with the Kick the Dust Work Experience Group Samuel Hudson and Chloe Braithwaite on camera, Ryan Stott on sound boom (left to right) with Kathy Hipperson as Susan Jay of Chapel Street - Credit: Kathy Hipperson

James Wild, MP for North West Norfolk, said: “King’s Lynn has a rich history and this project has highlighted new and exciting examples of our heritage."