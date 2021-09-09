Fresh plan for 228 homes in Lynn to be submitted
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Councillors have voted in favour of submitting a fresh planning application for a controversial development of hundreds of new homes in King’s Lynn.
West Norfolk Council had previously sought planning permission for 379 homes on land south of Parkway in Gaywood - but the plan came up against a petition signed by 3,500 people protesting the loss of a woodland habitat.
Members voted in favour of the Conservative cabinet’s recommendation to submit a more modest application for 228 homes at a meeting on Thursday afternoon.
Council leader Stuart Dark said the authority had a responsibility to ensure sufficient homes were available for King’s Lynn’s current and future residents.
Labour councillor Christine Hudson said that even in its smaller form, the plan would still bring 600 cars to the neighbourhood.
She added that the council must investigate whether another exit from the site could be found to prevent congestion and "horrific" pollution.
You may also want to watch:
The plan’s specifics will be detailed at the planning application stage.
Ten councillors voted against the plan, with three abstentions.
Most Read
- 1 Pride group plans protest in village after sex club row
- 2 Woman jailed for causing deaths of 'loving' couple in crash
- 3 Man in 20s among seven patient deaths with Covid in last fortnight
- 4 Police hunt this man after patient's death at Norfolk private hospital
- 5 New all-you-can-eat Brazilian restaurant opens in Norwich
- 6 Norwich City fans hit out at BBC Premier League documentary
- 7 Dog seen attacking seal on Norfolk beach
- 8 Deli owners speak out about seven-year hate campaign
- 9 Severe disruption after van catches fire at St Stephens roundabout
- 10 Scathing new report into deaths of three people at Norfolk hospital