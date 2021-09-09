Published: 8:08 PM September 9, 2021

Councillors have voted in favour of submitting a fresh planning application for a controversial development of hundreds of new homes in King’s Lynn.

West Norfolk Council had previously sought planning permission for 379 homes on land south of Parkway in Gaywood - but the plan came up against a petition signed by 3,500 people protesting the loss of a woodland habitat.

Members voted in favour of the Conservative cabinet’s recommendation to submit a more modest application for 228 homes at a meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Council leader Stuart Dark said the authority had a responsibility to ensure sufficient homes were available for King’s Lynn’s current and future residents.

Labour councillor Christine Hudson said that even in its smaller form, the plan would still bring 600 cars to the neighbourhood.

She added that the council must investigate whether another exit from the site could be found to prevent congestion and "horrific" pollution.

The plan’s specifics will be detailed at the planning application stage.

Ten councillors voted against the plan, with three abstentions.