Holiday block plan revealed for village pub

Chris Bishop

Published: 10:22 AM October 24, 2022
The King William IV pub, Sedgeford Picture: Ian Burt

The King William IV pub, Sedgeford Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: IAN BURT

A new block of holiday accommodation could be built at a village pub.

The Red Cat Pub Company has applied to build a two storey block behind the King William IV at Sedgeford, near Heacham.

If given the go ahead, the building on part of what is currently the car park would add six more en-suite rooms to the pub's current nine.

In its application Red Cat states the block would increase the number of jobs at the pub from two full-time and two part-time to two full-time and four part-time.

The King William IV, on the main Heacham Road, stands opposite the site of the archaeological dig which takes place in the village each summer.


