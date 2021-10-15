News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Disused retail building' eyed for town's Christmas market

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 12:53 PM October 15, 2021   
Christmas markets are taking place across Norfolk in 2021. 

King's Lynn & West Norfolk borough council is advancing plans alongside the Business Improvement District and Vancouver quarter for a Christmas market in a disused retail building. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A council has its eyes on “a disused retail building” within which it hopes to host a Christmas market this year. 

At a Thursday meeting of King’s Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council, independent councillor Jo Rust reminded Conservative cabinet member for culture Graham Middleton of proposals she’d made to revitalise the town’s high street in time for Christmas. 

Protestors outside the QEH hospital in Kings Lynn, organised by Kings Lynn Trades Council.Pictures

Ms Rust made the original proposal at a meeting of the council's regeneration & development panel in September - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Ms Rust asked Mr Middleton: “Can you tell us all where you’ve got with ensuring that at Christmas we’re able to offer a successful Christmas market, and use it as a precursor to pop-up shops?”

“We have opened up conversations with our partners through [the] BID [business improvement district] and the Vancouver quarter [shopping precinct],” said Mr Middleton. 

Graham Middleton, Conservative candidate for Gayton and Nar Valley. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

Cabinet member Graham Middleton said conversations were being had with partners to enable the Christmas market and pop-up shops idea to become a reality. - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

“There is the potential of a disused retail building, currently coming into use by that time,” he said, adding that he was awaiting an update from the BID manager.

On pop-up shops, Mr Middleton said: “There’s a chunk within the Towns Fund proposals for re-prioritising empty shop space, and there’s been a range of different things looked at along those lines.”

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council
King's Lynn News

