Ukraine conflict now 'war of attrition' which may last months, says ex-MP

Burnt out cars in Kyiv, Ukraine, following shelling by Russian forces. Former MP Keith Simpson says it is now a 'war of attrition' following the Russian invasion. - Credit: PA

The conflict in Ukraine has entered a "war of attrition" which could last for months, according to a former Norfolk MP, who served on the government's intelligence and security committee.

Keith Simpson, former Broadland Conservative MP and a military historian, said he believed Russian president Vladimir Putin had underestimated the spirit of the Ukrainian people and the unity of Western countries.

Former Broadland MP Keith Simpson. - Credit: Luke Powell

Mr Simpson said: "Most people, a few weeks ago, would have thought that, if Putin decided to use military build up it would be over within a few days.

"But I think he underestimated the sheer desire of Ukrainian people to defend their country and overestimated the ability of Russian armed forces, special forces and cyber forces in attempting to achieve his objective."

Mr Simpson, who taught at Sandhurst military college in Surrey, said: "It seems Russian armed forces were unable to knock out the Ukraine within 48 hours, so now what they are doing is what they have learned from the Second World War, Chechnya, Georgia and Syria - using massive firepower to obliterate the enemy.

"They have achieved their objective in that hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have fled and they are obliterating the urban areas.

"I think what we are now in is a war of attrition. This means the conflict is going to go on for several weeks, if not months."

Russian president Vladimir Putin. - Credit: AP Photo/RIA Novosti, Alexei Nikolsky, Presidential Press Service

Mr Simpson said he felt the Russian president had underestimated the unity of Western forces and NATO - and the support countries have shown to Ukrainian people.

But he said it was difficult to see how the conflict would be brought to an end.

He said: "I don't think Putin wants to run Ukraine. I think he wants to force the government out, certainly to get the president out and put in his own puppet regime.

"Would the West and NATO accept that? NATO has been careful not to get involved directly, although countries have provided lots of kit for Ukraine.

"But maybe we do go for a no-fly zone - maybe that's what we have to do.

"But Putin is looking for an excuse to say that NATO is run by fascists, and a no-fly zone - or direct intervention - would be a high risk strategy - a big gamble."

How to help

The EDP is backing efforts by the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to help those escaping conflict in Ukraine.

The DEC said £30 could provide essential hygiene supplies for three people for one month, £50 could provide blankets for four families and £100 could provide emergency food for two families for one month.

To support the EDP's appeal, donate by visiting justgiving.com/fundraising/edp-ukraine and raise awareness by sharing it on social media platforms.

You could also hold a sponsored event to help raise funds for the crisis by holding a bake sale, coffee morning, garage sale, or by taking part in a sport challenge such as cycling or running a marathon.