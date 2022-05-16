Community groups get £150,000 Jubilee boost

A pot of cash which can be used to help community groups is being tripled to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year.

South Norfolk Council has increased the money available through its Community Action Fund to £150,000.

Grants of £1,000 to £15,000 are available to support community initiatives.

South Norfolk councillor Alison Thomas, chair of the fund's panel, said: "We have helped countless projects come to fruition through these grants, funding everything from skate parks to befriending schemes and as seed funding to support larger scale projects like the Pennoyer Centre in Diss.

“This year, to mark the Jubilee and to help give our communities a boost, we have tripled the money in the pot.”

The council recently gave £15,000 to the Brooke Park Committee who used the money to help replace dangerous equipment at the local park.

Applications close on June 24 and proposals will be assessed and considered in July.

Groups in south Norfolk should contact their local councillors to apply or call 01508 533914.