Member resigns from troubled town council over 'unpleasant element'

A town councillor has resigned claiming "an unpleasant element" has been targeting her online.

Josie Ratcliffe was co-opted onto Downham Market Town Council to fill one of five vacancies last May.

At the time the authority was embroiled in a row over how it ran the town's market and her resignation is the latest twist in the ongoing saga, which in September saw police called to a meeting after discussions of the issue became heated.

Announcing her decision, Ms Ratcliffe criticised "an unpleasant element" which she said had been "vocal online making me very unwelcome".

In a message on social media, she added: "I stood for election to a vacancy after five town councillors out of 20 had resigned, which is unusual in normal circumstances.

"I hoped to be able to represent residents and support the current leadership team and the clerk, in whom I have full confidence and as far as I am aware, no complaints or evidence has actually been submitted to the proper authorities, despite reams of fake outrage on social media."

Ms Ratcliffe said traders elected onto the council "brought every discussion round to management of the market", while an "old guard" of members did not like change.

She added: "I hope they do well and manage all the town's assets appropriately and that Downham Market flourishes, then I will be content that my concerns are proved groundless."

Ms Ratcliffe said she would continue to represent Downham on West Norfolk council, on which she represents the East Downham ward.

Market row

For the last 18 months, feelings have been running high over the management of the market which gives Downham its name.

Traders have claimed the council was allowing it to decline. The council said stall numbers were increasing.

Police were called to a council meeting in September amid angry scenes.

Traders accused the council of imposing a "draconian rulebook" and claimed the market had been "devastated".

In November two traders whose licenses had been revoked were reinstated on appeal.

Stuart Dark, leader of West Norfolk Council, has said his authority would pay for mediation between rival camps in a bid to draw a line under matters.

He said: "I do believe some form of mediation process is now required to attempt to break this harmful cycle of behaviour."