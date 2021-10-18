Council leader calls for 'zero tolerance' on abuse after MP's death

Published: 12:45 PM October 18, 2021

A council cabinet has pledged to take a stand on abuse towards elected members following the killing of Sir David Amess MP on Friday.

Mr Amess had been holding a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, when he was stabbed to death in what police are treating as a terrorist incident.

At a Monday cabinet meeting of South Norfolk Council, Conservative leader John Fuller said he and other councillors had observed that “not just on social media, but on emails and other communications, people are taking ever more extreme views.”

“There are casual allegations of impropriety, bribery, brown envelopes and corruption, which I can tell you does not happen,” said Mr Fuller.

“And yet these casual allegations, the casualness, is going unchallenged and it corrodes trust in councils, in councillors, those people who’ve put themselves [forward] for public service.”

He said definitions of what is abusive and corrosive behaviour should be adopted by the council from resources provided by the Local Government Association.

“We should have a zero-tolerance approach,” said Mr Fuller.

“If we are to maintain the moral high ground and be a democratic institution, we should show leadership.”

Mr Fuller said the council would bring forward proposals in December, which may include changing the code of conduct, and revising its procedures around customer complaints and standards of behaviour.

Conservative deputy leader Kay Billig agreed, saying that councillors were even more accessible to the public than MPs, and were sometimes seen as “a free shot” for abuse.

She added: “I was very fortunate in having met David Amess, in a previous life some years ago, and he was the kindest, most gentlest man you could possibly hope to meet.

“I was deeply shocked that it was him that had been the subject of this attack, because I couldn’t see how anyone could take offence at him, but perhaps because he was so accessible, that made him more of a soft target.”

In a tweet, Bishop of Norwich Graham Usher said he had written to the region’s MPs “to assure them and their families of our prayers, to thank them for their public service, and to encourage the fostering of a better public discourse in how we speak and listen, agree and disagree.”