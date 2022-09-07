News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Jeremy Corbyn says Labour can make gains in Liz Truss' backyard

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 12:17 PM September 7, 2022
Updated: 12:31 PM September 7, 2022
Jeremy Corbyn at the Enough is Enough rally

Jeremy Corbyn at the Enough is Enough rally - Credit: George Thompson, LDRS

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn made a surprise guest appearance at a rally in Norwich organised by a new campaign calling for fresh solutions to the cost of living crisis.

He was greeted with rapturous applause when he walked onto the stage at Epic Studios, for the Enough is Enough event.

He addressed the crowd as part of a national campaign calling for more to be done to tackle the growing crisis, with demands including a rise in the minimum wage and slashing energy bills.

Jeremy Corbyn addressing the crowds 

Jeremy Corbyn addressing the crowds - Credit: George Thompson, LDRS

Mr Corbyn - who sits as an independent MP since being suspended by Labour in 2020 for his reaction to a report on anti-Semitism in the party - said he hoped his former group could make gains in Norfolk at the next election.

“I think Norwich North is a very strong possibility to be gained but I'm also impressed with the possibility of gaining in Yarmouth and along the coastal towns. 

“The levels of poverty and dislocation in many of the coastal towns is such that Labour ought to gaining a lot of seats and doing very well.”

Mr Corbyn said he had recently visited King’s Lynn, where he had been surprised by the number of empty shops, calling for public investment to help them thrive. 

He also said he was looking forward to Liz Truss, the new prime minister and South West Norfolk MP, setting out her vision for energy prices this week.

He said: "I hope it's going to be a lot more than just a freeze on prices, it's got to be getting control of our energy sources and that means bringing those companies into public ownership.” 

The MP joked the Tories were “working very hard” to make sure Ms Truss was the last Tory PM in a row - after four in six years. 

“None of them stayed very long and I think that the record of a country with more food banks than branches of McDonald’s, more billionaires than ever before in our history and more stress and more poverty than there’s been in my lifetime indicates exactly where their priorities are and what’s gone so badly wrong.”

The former leader said nationalising companies would mean cash could stop being used to pay high executive salaries and could instead go towards investment. 

“The water companies have not invested and we’ve all paid the price, we’ve paid the price with leaking pipes, we’ve paid the price with sewage in our rivers and seas and with sky-high energy prices.”

