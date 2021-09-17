Clerk receives special award after 40 years public service
- Credit: Breckland Council
A clerk who has dedicated more than 40 years of her life to a Norfolk parish council has been recognised for her service.
Jean Sangster has seen many changes in her time as clerk at Ashill Parish Council, after first joining at a time where laptops were not used and the public were not allowed to attend meetings.
The clerk, who moved to Ashill in 1975, became actively involved in her community from the playgroup to the local sports association, soon followed by her fundraising efforts for a new community centre in the late 70s.
Mrs Sangster was appointed clerk at around the same time.
Roy Brame, chairman of Breckland Council, presented her with a special recognition award for her public service.
She said her most enjoyable part of her role is seeing the "different projects come to fruition", in particular the installation of a play area, tennis court, MUGA (multi-use games area) and fitness equipment.
