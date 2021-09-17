News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Clerk receives special award after 40 years public service

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 2:31 PM September 17, 2021   
Roy Brame, chairman of Breckland Council, presented Jean Sangster with a certificate of recognition for her public service.

Roy Brame, chairman of Breckland Council, presented Jean Sangster with a certificate of recognition for 40 years of public service. - Credit: Breckland Council

A clerk who has dedicated more than 40 years of her life to a Norfolk parish council has been recognised for her service.

Jean Sangster has seen many changes in her time as clerk at Ashill Parish Council, after first joining at a time where laptops were not used and the public were not allowed to attend meetings.

The clerk, who moved to Ashill in 1975, became actively involved in her community from the playgroup to the local sports association, soon followed by her fundraising efforts for a new community centre in the late 70s.

Mrs Sangster was appointed clerk at around the same time.

Roy Brame, chairman of Breckland Council, presented her with a special recognition award for her public service.

You may also want to watch:

She said her most enjoyable part of her role is seeing the "different projects come to fruition", in particular the installation of a play area, tennis court, MUGA (multi-use games area) and fitness equipment.

Most Read

  1. 1 Huge village home with indoor swimming pool for sale for £1.2m
  2. 2 Motorcyclist dies in crash on A11
  3. 3 Famous Norwich firm locked in legal battle with Red Bull
  1. 4 Huge Christmas market returning to Norfolk Showground for 2021
  2. 5 GP surgery in special measures after inspectors find range of faults
  3. 6 Britain's poshest train returning to Norwich for Christmas lunch
  4. 7 Could you offer one of these rescue animals a forever home?
  5. 8 'I couldn't believe my eyes' - snorkeller finds 125-year-old shipwreck
  6. 9 Norwich bridal shop named among best in UK
  7. 10 People told to shut doors and windows after suspected gas leak
Norfolk
Watton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The eastbound carriageway of the A47 where there was a fatal road traffic accident today (Wednesday

Norfolk Live

Driver dies in crash on A47

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Murieal Bassinder, who has been a resident at Oulton Park care home in Lowestoft for three years.

Woman who was found with maggots living in hand evicted from care home

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
sainsburys

Exclusive

'A kick in the teeth' - Sainsbury's staff angry at Boxing Day 'gift'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A new project will aim to tempt more electric vehicle charging point companies to invest in Norwich and the surrounding...

Electric vehicle owners could have to pay £50 to run cables to cars

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon