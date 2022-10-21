News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
First Norfolk endorsement for Rishi Sunak

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 4:45 PM October 21, 2022
North West Norfolk MP James Wild

North West Norfolk MP James Wild - Credit: Chris Bishop

North West Norfolk MP James Wild has become the first MP in the county to endorse former chancellor Rishi Sunak to take over from Liz Truss as prime minister. 

Mr Wild had previously backed Mr Sunak in the summer Tory leadership contest, and said that he would be supporting him again. 

In a tweet, Mr Wild said: “Given the economic challenges, we need a prime minister who can bring stability and confidence to the markets with a plan for the country to help people through this.

Rishi Sunak speaks during a hustings event at the Holiday Inn, in Norwich

Rishi Sunak - Credit: PA

“I backed Rishi Sunak before as the person with the best experience to do that and I am supporting him again.”

At the time of Mr Wild’s endorsement, Mr Sunak had 81 known endorsements from colleagues, with Boris Johnson on 62 and Penny Mordaunt on 21. 

100 nominations are required in order to enter the contest.

The only other MP in Norfolk to have declared support for a candidate is Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman, who is supporting Ms Mordaunt

