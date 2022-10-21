First Norfolk endorsement for Rishi Sunak

North West Norfolk MP James Wild has become the first MP in the county to endorse former chancellor Rishi Sunak to take over from Liz Truss as prime minister.

Mr Wild had previously backed Mr Sunak in the summer Tory leadership contest, and said that he would be supporting him again.

In a tweet, Mr Wild said: “Given the economic challenges, we need a prime minister who can bring stability and confidence to the markets with a plan for the country to help people through this.

Rishi Sunak - Credit: PA

“I backed Rishi Sunak before as the person with the best experience to do that and I am supporting him again.”

At the time of Mr Wild’s endorsement, Mr Sunak had 81 known endorsements from colleagues, with Boris Johnson on 62 and Penny Mordaunt on 21.

100 nominations are required in order to enter the contest.

The only other MP in Norfolk to have declared support for a candidate is Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman, who is supporting Ms Mordaunt.