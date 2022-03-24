No u-turn over 'wrong decision' on Norwich cycle lane scheme

There will be no u-turn on a decision over new cycle lanes in a Norwich street - even though local councillors say the wrong scheme was selected.

Changes are being made to the city's Ipswich Road as part of a £100,000 Transport for Norwich scheme, including cutting the speed limit to 20mph.

But another change involves cycle lanes - and two options were developed, amid concerns from Town Close School and City College Norwich.

Town Close School, while not against the scheme, raised fears about loss of parking spaces, with the Ipswich Road entrance used by young pupils.

City College Norwich was concerned cycle lanes could be blocked by parents dropping children off at the school and some might try to use the college's forecourt as a drop-off point.

Option A was for cycle lanes on both sides of Ipswich Road all the way from Harford Manor School to the Stephens Road junction.

Option B was for the lane on the Town Close School side to only stretch from Cecil Road to St Stephens Road, although the school said it doubted parents would use the parking bays that would retain.

At the Transport for Norwich joint committee in January, it was agreed Option B would be the scheme installed.

That came down to the casting vote of Conservative committee chairman Martin Wilby after a four / four tie.

But Emma Corlett, Labour county councillor for Town Close ward, where the scheme would be installed, called the matter in to the council's scrutiny committee.

She said people locally had wanted Option A and all Norwich-based councillors on the committee had backed that scheme.

She said that option, recommended by officers, better met policies and the reason funding had been awarded.

At Wednesday's meeting, Jeremy Wiggin, Transport for Norwich manager, confirmed Option A did have better policy compliance, but the chosen option was still a "very strong fit".

Ms Corlett challenged Mr Wilby over the decision - and whether he had been lobbied in advance.

He said he had not and that he reached his decision after listening to officers and the debate in the meeting.

The scrutiny committee rejected a call to refer the matter back to the council's cabinet for reconsideration.