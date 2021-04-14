News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Investigation continues into 'disgraceful' littering problem

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 10:34 AM April 14, 2021   
Littering on Safari Way in Dereham will be discussed at a town council meeting next week

The littering at Safari Way has been discussed in recent meetings of Dereham Town Council - Credit: Harry Clarke

A Norfolk council is continuing to investigate the ownership of derelict land which has become a ‘disgraceful’ littering hotspot.

At a Tuesday meeting of Dereham Town Council, councillors discussed the ongoing issue of rubbish being left along a footpath called Safari Way, which is next to Dereham's former Crane Fruehauf depot site.

“I’ve been asking and asking about who owns that strip of land where the rubbish is,” said Breckland district councillor Alison Webb.

“The problem is, the factor of land ownership is so inconclusive and complex, that we are even looking back at historical mapping from decades ago, some back as far as the early 1900s,” said Mrs Webb, reading out a response she had received from Breckland’s legal team.

Littering on Safari Way in Dereham will be discussed at a town council meeting next week

The littering at Safari Way has been discussed in recent meetings of Dereham Town Council - Credit: Harry Clarke

The team said they had examined contradictory documents mapping the ownership boundaries, and that they were continuing to follow the paper trail.

You may also want to watch:

Their response continued: “It may be that this land has never officially had a landowner, or it has, but without relevant parties knowing it.”

“I’m asking you to bear with Breckland legal at the moment,” said Mrs Webb to the town council. 

Alison Webb, the Breckland District Councillor who created Dereham Cares. Picture: Alison Webb

Councillor Alison Webb urged patience while the investigation into who owns the land continues - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich pub's shock after city council refuse outdoor seating bid
  2. 2 Couple sell 'amazing' converted water mill after two-year renovation
  3. 3 Emergency services dealing with incident at inflatable on beach
  1. 4 Woman died after crash on way to visit mother's grave
  2. 5 Robbie Savage: 'Never mind Stuart Webber, it's all down to me'
  3. 6 Royal Mail postboxes stolen from villages
  4. 7 Third time lucky for historic pub's reopening
  5. 8 Concerns for missing 29-year-old Norfolk man's welfare
  6. 9 Extinction Rebellion protesters arrested for smashing Barclays windows
  7. 10 Duo left shaken after youths threw stones and jumped on parked car

“They’re doing their best, and they will get back to you as soon as possible with a definitive yes or no: we can find the owner or no we can’t, [and] what the proposal is,” she added.

Councillor Harry Clarke, who has also been pursuing the issue, said: “I think we’re all agreed it’s disgraceful, because when people see rubbish along there, they’re just going to go and dump stuff there.” 

He added that it was “too risky” for volunteers without the right safety equipment to attempt to clear the rubbish, explaining after the meeting that much of it consists of sharp glass and metal.

Town and district councillor Harry Clarke.

Councillor Harry Clarke said the littered path was "disgraceful"

Mrs Webb said: “I think we’re nearly there, and it’s just a bit of patience on the final bit, to make sure that we’re not stepping on anybody’s toes by going in and clearing it up - if that makes sense - and setting a precedent.

"If it belongs to somebody, we can’t suddenly go in and say that we’re going to clear it up without doing due diligence on who is the owner. 

“Trust me, I am really pushing on this,” said Mrs Webb, adding that she hoped to receive an update before the next town council meeting.

Council
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Byron Legge and Chelsea Steers were the first in a queue of shoppers which stretched from Primark up to by the Forum.

Lockdown Easing | Video

'We haven't slept': Primark shoppers queue outside city store from 3am

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Byron Legge and Chelsea Steers were the first in a queue of shoppers which stretched from Primark up to by the Forum.

Lockdown Easing | Updated

People queue at Norwich Primark an hour before 7am reopening

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
The Edwards family at Cropton Hall, Heydon, Norfolk

Boss puts Queen Anne family home up for sale for £1.325m

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Tributes left at Brandon Country Park after the body of a woman was discovered.

Woman found dead in country park is named

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus