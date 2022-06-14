Fears inflation could mean more cuts and savings - but Western Link backed

Spiralling inflation risks adding millions of pounds to the funding gap Norfolk County Council is facing - and that could mean further savings and cuts.

But a top councillor has insisted that will not see County Hall scrap the Western Link road.

The UK’s inflation rate has soared from 5.5pc at the start of the year to 9pc in the spring - and councils are facing their own cost of living crisis as a result.

Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance at County Hall, said £18.9m to take account of inflation had been factored in to the budget the Conservative-controlled authority agreed in February.

Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance at Norfolk County Council. Pic: Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Norfolk County Council

But he said it was a "key risk" and could mean, in the longer term, the council would have to look at scaling back some services - such as fixing pot-holes on the county's roads.

However, he insisted the controversial Northern Distributor Road Western Link - the bill for which is likely to increase - was still worth investing in.

Norfolk County Council says the precise impacts inflation will have during 2022/23 is "not yet fully quantifiable".

But Mr Jamieson said the increasing cost of adult social care, construction prices for schools and school transport costs, amid fuel rises, had the potential to add significant sums to the council's outlay.

While he said he was confident the budget for 2022/23 was robust - and is not anticipating the government stepping in to help councils further this year - he said the finances for 2023/24 were of more concern.

Mr Jamieson said: "Inflation is going to be a key risk for us going forward. We are facing very significant inflationary pressures.

"There are inflationary pressures for 2022/23, but it is really 2023/24 when we feel the government will need to find more for local authorities."

Norfolk County Council has already agreed to pay bus operators more - Credit: Steve Adams

The council has already agreed to increase payments to bus operators and social care providers to keep them operating in tough times.

But the authority needs to find £60m of savings in 2023/24, as part of efforts to plug a £116m gap by 2027.

The council is bringing in consultants to carry out a strategic review to save £20m a year and has asked departments to identify savings for the forthcoming year.

Pot-hole maintenance could come under the spotlight if the council's finances continue to feel the squeeze - Credit: Antony Kelly

And Mr Jamieson acknowledged pot-hole maintenance would "be an obvious thing to look at, but not at this stage."

But Mr Jamieson hit back at critics who say the £198m Western Link - the road which would connect the A1067 Fakenham Road to the A47 west of Norwich - should be scrapped.

County Hall is waiting to find out if the Department for Transport will approve its outline business case for the road and commit £168m towards it.

Fakenham Road where the proposed Western Link route would join just before the roundabout. Picture: Daielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Officers had been due to reveal this month how a need to shift the route, because of the presence of protected bats, would increase the costs, but that detail will now not be announced until next month.

Mr Jamieson said he remained committed to getting the road built.

He said: "Infrastructure, including roads, are a key part of what we are doing.

"Now is not the time to be keeping Norfolk in the economic slow lane."

Nationally, research by the County Councils Network and the Society of County Treasurers, reveals the estimated costs of inflation in 2022/23 for 40 of England’s largest councils has risen by 92pc since March.

Businesses are urging the government to provide more help as fuel prices reach record highs - Credit: PA

Council leaders say chancellor Rishi Sunak rightly prioritised support to families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, but councils will need additional support to cope with rising inflation costs.





Analysis

Amid rising fuel costs, Norfolk is particularly exposed, because of the nature of delivering services in a rural county.

The council has wrestled for years with how to reduce costs of transporting children to and from school - so that is an area of spend which is likely to come under the spotlight in the months ahead.

The council points to the £120m it is spending on new schools for pupils with special educational needs as a way to bring that cost down, but the prices of those schools is also likely to increase.

This is a council which is already having to find millions of pounds in savings.

Will it get to a point where the authority has to accept pot-hole filling has to take a back seat?

What is clear, however, is that the Conservative-controlled cabinet's commitment to the Western Link remains strong.

Protesters against the new Western Link road which will cut through the Wensum valley. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

It will be interesting to see just how much that road's bill has increased when further details are revealed later this month - and if the government is prepared to bankroll the scheme in these challenging times.