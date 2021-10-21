'Amazon effect' in pandemic contributes to Norfolk rubbish rise

Published: 10:07 AM October 21, 2021

The 'Amazon effect' of people getting items delivered to their homes during the coronavirus pandemic has contributed to Norfolk households producing more rubbish and recycling over the past year.

A new report reveals that in 2020/21 there was an 8pc increase in general waste produced by people across the county - up to 227,180 tonnes.

The annual report by the Norfolk Waste Partnership, made up of all Norfolk councils working together on recycling and waste, said more domestic waste was produced because people were at home during the various Covid-19 lockdowns.

But it also states a 6pc increase in recycling waste collected - up from 149,994 tonnes to 159,221 tonnes - could be attributed to the so-called 'Amazon effect'.

The report says more people getting deliveries in cardboard boxes from on-line companies during lockdown triggered an increase in waste.

However, the overall recycling, composting and re-use rate by Norfolk households fell slightly, from 44.4pc in 2019/20 to 42.1pc.

That has been blamed partially on food waste and garden waste collection services being suspended in some areas during the pandemic. Recycling centres had also been forced to shut.

But another factor was that, with more people working at home, more recycled materials found their way into general waste.

Andy Grant, chairman of the Norfolk Waste Partnership and Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for environment and waste, said: "Despite a challenging year the partnership is in a strong position and is ready to build on recent successes.

"We continue our work to boost recycling rates in Norfolk and, while recycling is important, we also look to introduce more reuse initiatives so residents can reduce the amount of

household waste produced.”

Ninety per cent of Norfolk's household recycling is sent to reprocessing plants in the UK, but all cardboard gets sent to India, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam - as there are no facilities in this country which can process the amount which is thrown away.

Some steel and aluminium cans are sent to Germany, while some mixed paper has to go to India and Malaysia.