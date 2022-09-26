Improvements to major Norfolk walking route after £850k boost

Norfolk county councillors, Lana Hempsall, member champion for sustainable transport, and Eric Vardy, environment and waste, with the new gateway and signs at the entrance to the Bure Valley path which runs alongside the railway. - Credit: Archant

It is dubbed a 'Gateway to the Broads' and now a major Norfolk walking and cycling route is better than ever, thanks to £850,000 of improvements.

The nine-mile Bure Valley Walk - which follows the route of the Bure Valley Railway from Aylsham to Hoveton - has been improved thanks to resurfacing and other changes.

The improvements have drawn on the historic railway heritage of the Bure Valley, which once formed part of the Great Eastern Railway, as inspiration.

The path has been widened, while about a third of the route has been resurfaced.

A particularly long stretch of re-surfacing, conducted by DGP Logistics, has been done from Coltishall station, with a new ramp provided for those who need level, stair free, access.

Other changes include four new gateway arches, station signs, heritage railway gates and fencing.

The work started in December last year and the bulk of it was completed this month.

However, finishing touches will continue through to March next year, with artisan designed and forged blacksmith mile markers due to be put in place.

Each will showcase something special about the village, parish, or nature around them.

As well as the route itself, new circular walks are being waymarked leading on and off the path, taking visitors deeper into the Bure Valley.

A steam train leaves Aylsham on the Bure Valley Railway, next to the newly improved Bure Valley path. - Credit: Archant

Almost £600,000 of cash from European Union funding was used to make the improvements, along with £250,000 generated through a levy on housebuilding and other developments.

Most of the money came from the EU-funded EXPERIENCE project, led by Norfolk County Council.

That was money awarded before Brexit to promote off-season tourism in the county.

Lana Hempsall, Norfolk County Council member champion for sustainable transport, said cycling and walking were a vital mode of transport.

She said: "Initiatives like this help to encourage the public to try cycling and to get the health benefits of walking."

Eric Vardy, the council's cabinet member for environment and waste said the work would benefit tourists and people who live in Norfolk.