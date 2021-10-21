Town council praises former mayor's 'tremendous' service after resignation

Published: 3:02 PM October 21, 2021

Members of a town council have praised its former mayor for his service to the community after he resigned as a councillor.

Tony Bishopp, former mayor of Hunstanton Town Council, resigned as a town councillor on October 14, a decision which the council said he had not taken lightly but had come to due to a "number of considerations".

Mayor Adrian Winnington, who was elected into the role in May, said: “During Tony’s years on the town council he gave a tremendous amount of his time and knowledge to help move it forward.

"He made significant contributions to the council's work in the community, especially in his two terms as mayor.

"Among his initiatives were the Shop Local campaign and the Mayor's Christmas Gift Appeal."

Deputy mayor Maureen Howard and town clerk Jan Roomes added that Mr Bishopp's departure will be a "huge" loss to the council.

There are now five vacancies on the town council.

The authority said if no request to call an election is made to West Norfolk Council by October 28, it will fill the seats by co-option.