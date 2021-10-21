News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Local Council

Town council praises former mayor's 'tremendous' service after resignation

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 3:02 PM October 21, 2021   
Hunstanton mayor Tony Bishopp is appealing for people to 'go local' to support their town Picture:

Former Hunstanton mayor Tony Bishopp. - Credit: Archant

Members of a town council have praised its former mayor for his service to the community after he resigned as a councillor.

Tony Bishopp, former mayor of Hunstanton Town Council, resigned as a town councillor on October 14, a decision which the council said he had not taken lightly but had come to due to a "number of considerations".

Mayor Adrian Winnington, who was elected into the role in May, said: “During Tony’s years on the town council he gave a tremendous amount of his time and knowledge to help move it forward.

"He made significant contributions to the council's work in the community, especially in his two terms as mayor.

"Among his initiatives were the Shop Local campaign and the Mayor's Christmas Gift Appeal."

Deputy mayor Maureen Howard and town clerk Jan Roomes added that Mr Bishopp's departure will be a "huge" loss to the council.

You may also want to watch:

There are now five vacancies on the town council.

The authority said if no request to call an election is made to West Norfolk Council by October 28, it will fill the seats by co-option.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry on A47
  2. 2 Tributes as Leanne, 29, dies after receiving cancer 'all-clear'
  3. 3 Pupil taken to hospital after incident at Thorpe St Andrew school
  1. 4 Major rush hour delays expected as crash involving lorry closes part of A47
  2. 5 Horse dies two months after being set on fire
  3. 6 Norfolk receives overnight flood warnings
  4. 7 'It was like a river' - Flood damage forces couple to move out
  5. 8 New Tesco store to open in coastal town centre
  6. 9 Two Norfolk care homes among the best in region
  7. 10 Norfolk hit by flooding as storms reach the county
Hunstanton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fran Topple, front, and other owners of static caravans at the North Denes Caravan Park at Lowestoft

Caravan owners furious after park suddenly blocks sales of properties

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Two-bed brick chalet bungalow on Proctor Road, Sprowston, which is for sale

Five former MoD homes go up for sale near Norwich

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Shari McKay is moving her family out of their council house in Lowestoft which she claims is infeste

Investigations | Special Report

Family forced to live in tent after maggots and rats found in home

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
MP George Freeman visited the school on Friday, October 8 following concern.

MP and parents concerned over traffic and parking chaos outside school

Sarah Hussain

person