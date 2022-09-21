Historic soap box derby set to ride again
- Credit: Borough Council of King�s Lynn & West Norfolk
It is a poplar seaside event with roots stretching back to the 1960s.
And the Hunstanton Soap Box Derby will be hitting the resort's streets again, after Covid put the brakes on it for two years.
West Norfolk council said karts will race through the streets again next Easter.
Its deputy leader Graham Middleton said: “The Soap Box Derby has been held on and off in Hunstanton for over 60 years and always draws a good crowd.
“We’re asking people to pencil in the first Sunday of the Easter holiday, Sunday April 2, for the event, so we can start the holiday and events season with a massive splash of colour."
Hunstanton mayor Maureen Howard said: "Hunstanton Town Council are delighted to see this popular event returning and will work with Borough Council staff in staging it, as required."
The course will begin on Greevegate and end on Beach Terrace Road, with twists and bumps along the way.
Nearly 50 home-built karts took part in the last event in 2019, while thousands turned out to watch.