Historic soap box derby set to ride again

A soapbox derby race in Hunstanton in the 1960s. Picture: COURTESY OF BOROUGH COUNCIL OF KING'S LYNN AND WEST NORFOLK - Credit: Borough Council of King�s Lynn & West Norfolk

It is a poplar seaside event with roots stretching back to the 1960s.

And the Hunstanton Soap Box Derby will be hitting the resort's streets again, after Covid put the brakes on it for two years.

A scene from the 2019 edition of the Searles Soap Box Derby in Hunstanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

West Norfolk council said karts will race through the streets again next Easter.

Its deputy leader Graham Middleton said: “The Soap Box Derby has been held on and off in Hunstanton for over 60 years and always draws a good crowd.

“We’re asking people to pencil in the first Sunday of the Easter holiday, Sunday April 2, for the event, so we can start the holiday and events season with a massive splash of colour."

Hunstanton mayor Maureen Howard said: "Hunstanton Town Council are delighted to see this popular event returning and will work with Borough Council staff in staging it, as required."

The course will begin on Greevegate and end on Beach Terrace Road, with twists and bumps along the way.

Nearly 50 home-built karts took part in the last event in 2019, while thousands turned out to watch.