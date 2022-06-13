Plans for observatory to be built at seaside resort

The new observatory would be built close to Hunstanton's Old Lighthouse - Credit: John Rumball

It is known as 'Sunny Hunny', but Hunstanton's views of the moon and the stars could soon prove just as attractive for tourists.

Plans for the construction of an observatory on the town’s clifftops, just north of its iconic lighthouse, are currently being prepared by West Norfolk Borough Council’s tourist department.

Hunstanton Pitch and Putt Golf Course - Credit: Chris Bishop

It is hoped that the site - which would consist of a single-storey building with a retractable roof - will help drive tourism outside of the summer months, as part of a wider effort by the borough authority to make west Norfolk a hub for ‘dark skies’ astronomical events and festivals.

The preferred location is an unused patch of land next to the pitch and putt golf course.

Alan Gosling, secretary of the King’s Lynn and District Astronomy Society, said: “It’s an ideal site, because it’s up on the Hunstanton cliffs, looking out to sea - so a nice clear, unobstructed view.”

“It will be a good place for people to take cubs, scouts and other societies.”

Alan Gosling, secretary of the King's Lynn and District Astronomy Society - Credit: Alan Gosling

The idea, Mr Gosling said, would be people bringing their own telescopes rather than having a pre-installed telescope in place.

He hopes that a large screen will enable stargazers to stream what they’re viewing through the use of cameras, for groups of people to look at together.

The roof would lie flat and slide out onto a row of support beams, creating a wind-sheltered space with uninterrupted views upwards.

Conservative borough councillor Elizabeth Nockolds

The borough council’s heritage and culture champion, Elizabeth Nockolds, said: “As part of our tourism offer we promote the beautiful landscapes of west Norfolk and the sky is a very important part of them.

"The sky in this area is nationally recognised as an excellent location for observing the stars because its dark skies mean that so much more detail in the beauty of the night sky can be seen."

Local Conservative MP James Wild, who sits on the All Party Parliamentary Group for Dark Skies, said: “I welcome these plans... which will help create more opportunities for star-gazing and extend the tourism season.

James Wild, Conservative MP for North West Norfolk - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

“Hopefully, this will create a base which can build on the Norfolk Coast Partnership’s successful Dark Skies Festival that I had the pleasure to open last autumn.”

The project will utilise £30,000 from the European Regional Development Fund - a pot of EU money agreed with the UK before Brexit, which remains valid until the end of 2023.