Hunstanton library, which could be replaced with a larger library

A seaside resort's tourist information centre is set to be re-housed in a brand new library for the town, a council chief has confirmed.

Hunstanton's new library is being built as part of a redevelopment of the town's bus station - which the old library overlooks - along with new retail units and 47 homes.

Until the first Covid lockdown in March 2020, information for tourists had been located in Hunstanton Town Hall.

Once that lockdown had passed, the centre's maps and leaflets were relocated to an unmanned facility in the former coal shed on Le Strange Terrace.

But calls from residents for a staffed centre led to the centre's relocation to the town's Oasis leisure centre.

Graham Middleton, West Norfolk Borough Council's Conservative cabinet member for business, culture and heritage.

At a meeting of West Norfolk Borough Council's corporate performance panel last week, Graham Middleton, the authority's Conservative cabinet member for culture, confirmed that the new library - expected to open later this year - would serve as a permanent home for the centre.