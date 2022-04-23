Hundreds of trees planted in Norfolk towns for Queen's Jubilee

Trees have been planted in green space off Blackthorn Road in Attleborough and off Heron Way in Watton. - Credit: Breckland Council

Hundreds of trees have been planted in Attleborough and Watton in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Breckland Council has joined the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) campaign by planting more than 700 trees in the towns to celebrate Her Majesty's 70 years of service and to make the district an "even greener and more beautiful place".

The QGC initiative invites communities across the UK to “plant a tree for the Jubilee”.

Breckland Council worked with the Woodland Trust to select a mixture of trees for the two areas. - Credit: Breckland Council

Breckland Council, working with the Woodland Trust, selected a mix of oak and other varieties for the celebration.

The green space off Blackthorn Road in Attleborough has seen 360 trees planted and 400 off Herron Way in Watton.

Ian Sherwood, the council's lead for sustainability, said: “We’re proud to be part of the Queen’s Green Canopy campaign.

Ian Sherwood, Breckland Council's lead for sustainability. - Credit: Archant

"We worked with the Woodland Trust to identify these two areas as the most suitable places to plant hundreds of trees, and it will be great to think of Breckland residents enjoying them for years and even generations to come.”

The trees, which have been planted in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, are a mix of ask and other native varieties. - Credit: Breckland Council



